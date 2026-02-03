Revolve and Canada Goose have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Revolve Group, a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a digital fashion retailer built around a curated, trend-forward online shopping experience largely aimed at Millennial and Gen-Z consumers.

Revolve is primarily an e-commerce destination that blends shopping with lifestyle and content, using influencer and social media marketing and data-driven merchandising to attract and engage its audience.

The stock recouped most of its 2025 losses in the final month of the year, though early 2026 has seen modest selling pressure. Investors should watch key technical levels and upcoming earnings as potential catalysts for a longer-term opportunity.

About the Company

Revolve Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California. The company operated under the name Advance Holdings, LLC before rebranding as Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018.

The company operates two main online platforms. REVOLVE, which offers a wide assortment of premium apparel, footwear, beauty, accessories, and home products from both emerging and established brands, and FWRD, which focuses on higher-end and luxury fashion.

RVLV is valued at $2 billion and has a Forward PE of 33. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of "C" in Value, but "A" in Growth.

Q3 Earnings Beat

Revolve delivered a strong Q3 earnings, beating expectations by 118%. This was the 8th straight EPS beat and the second largest beat during that stretch.

The quarter was driven by margin performance, even as revenue came in below expectations. The bottom line reflected a nearly 350 basis point year over year expansion in gross margin to 54.6%. That margin strength powered an 11% increase in gross profit and a 45% jump in adjusted EBITDA to $25.3 million, the company's highest ever for a third quarter.

Active customers reached 2.75 million, up 5% year over year, while management raised full year 2025 gross margin guidance to 53.5%, well above prior expectations. Free cash flow more than tripled through the first nine months of the year, adding $63 million to cash and lifting the balance to $315 million.

Management emphasized that Revolve is gaining competitive advantage in a challenging retail and tariff environment, supported by data driven merchandising, growing its own brand penetration, and improving marketing efficiency.

International momentum remained a standout, led by 50% year over year growth in mainland China alongside strong results in Europe and the Middle East.Looking ahead, the company plans to reinvest its strong cash flow into international expansion, new owned brands, AI driven efficiencies, and selective physical retail initiatives.

Estimates Tick Higher

Revolve is a smaller company still so there is not a lot of analyst coverage on the name. However, estimates have been ticking higher from the analysts that do cover the name.

Over the last 90 days, we have seen improvement in earnings estimates across all time frames.

For the current quarter, numbers have been taken up 45%, going from $0.11 to $0.16.

For the current year we see a 44% jump, going from $0.52 to $0.75.

And for next year, estimates have gone from $0.62 to $0.82, or 33%.

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating and a $35 price target, citing Revolve's higher income customer base, expanding own brands and categories, and disciplined focus on margin protection.

Analysts note that recent rightsizing initiatives and positive comparable trends have driven a period of operational outperformance. At roughly 16.7x 2027E EV EBITDA and 1.3x EV sales, RVLV trades at what many view as an attractive valuation given strengthening revenue growth and continued margin expansion, supporting confidence in the company's longer term investment thesis.

The Technical Take

Revolve struggled for most of 2025, but closed out the year close to highs. Recently, the stock has pulled back in sympathy with the overall market. This drop might provide investors with a solid long-term entry, so let's look at some levels of interest.

Let us look at those moving averages

21-day: $30.00 (current resistance)

50-day: $28.15 (recently failed to hold)

200-day: $23.00 (Long-term support)

Along with those moving averages there are some Fibonacci levels to watch.

At $26, is the halfway back or 50% retreatment. While at $24.65, we have the 61.8% retrace.

These levels should be monitored for support and when confirmed, investors can enter for a longer-term break out.

In Summary

Revolve Group is executing well in a challenging retail environment, with expanding margins, improving cash flow, and consistent earnings outperformance. While revenue growth remains measured, disciplined cost controls, growing own brand penetration, and accelerating international momentum are driving meaningful profitability gains.

With estimates moving higher, a Zacks Rank #1 rating, and shares pulling back from recent highs alongside the broader market, RVLV is shaping up as an attractive longer-term opportunity for investors.

Canada Goose is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a global premium outerwear company best known for high-end down jackets. The company designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.

About the Company

Canada Goose Holdings was founded in 1957 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Canada Goose, Snow Goose, and Baffin brands.

Canada Goose sells through a mix of direct-to-consumer channels and wholesale partners, including company owned retail stores and e-commerce, and operates in 36 countries across North America, Greater China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company has a market cap over $1.2B, with a Zacks Style Score of "F" in Growth and "D" in Value.

Q2 Earnings Miss

Canada Goose's November Q2 report disappointed the market, highlighted by a roughly 150% EPS miss, with adjusted EPS of minus C$0.14 versus expectations of minus C$0.08. Revenue of C$272.6 million also fell short of the C$292.4 million estimate, while adjusted EBIT swung to a loss of minus C$14.2 million from a profit of C$2.5 million a year earlier.

Offsetting some of the headline weakness, direct to consumer revenue rose 20.5 percent year over year to C$126.6 million on a constant currency basis, driving gross margin expansion to 62.4 percent from 61.3 percent due to a richer DTC mix.

Management emphasized strong DTC performance and positive comparable sales growth, noting the company was executing as planned and entering the peak season with confidence.

Earnings Estimates Drop

Earnings are on February 5th and analysts have been lowering numbers into the print.

Over the last 90 days, earnings estimates have been lowered to $1.14 from $1.21, or 6%. For next quarter, estimates have dropped about 10%.

Looking at next year, estimates have been lowered from $1.18 to $0.79 over the last 90 days. This is a drop of 33% and certainly not the direction investors want to see as we head into earnings.

Technical Take

The stock is well off the 2025 lows, up over 100% from that bottom. So the question for investors is if the upcoming quarter starts another downward trend or if the company can surprise with a beat, and resume the upward momentum from last year.

This is likely a consequential quarter that sets price direction over the next year for this stock. Right now, GOOS traded right at the 200-day MA and slightly below the 50-day.

Another dismal quarter and the technical support will break and bears will look to fill the gap from the 5/20/25 EPS up move. This is $9 or roughly 30% below current trading levels.

In Summary

Canada Goose is a global premium outerwear brand facing mounting pressure heading into earnings. Despite being a well-known luxury brand and expanding direct to consumer mix, the company carries a Zacks Rank #5 Strong Sell, weak Growth and Value scores, and falling estimates.

Technically, the stock has rebounded sharply from 2025 lows and now sits near key moving averages, making the upcoming earnings a pivotal catalyst that could either restart downside momentum or confirm a sustained recovery.

Additional content:

Intel Rises +24% in 3 Months: Buy the Stock?

Intel Corp. has gained 24% over the past three months against the industry's decline of 6%. It has outperformed compared to the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500.

The company has also outperformed its competitor, Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm Inc.. AMD has declined 4.5%, while Qualcomm has decreased 15.2% during this period.

Intel's performance over the past few months has drawn investor interest. The key question, however, is whether this momentum is worth riding or if caution is warranted. Let's take a closer look.

Intel Rides on Strong AI Momentum

Intel is benefiting from solid demand in the Data Center & AI segment. Revenues grew 15% sequentially, and revenues came in above expectations. The company is witnessing strong order growth, and demand for traditional server CPUs remains very strong. The company is forming strategic collaborations with industry leaders like NVIDIA to drive innovation. In collaboration with NVDA, it is working on developing a custom XEON fully integrated with NVIDIA's NVLink technology to bring best-in-class x86 performance to AI host nodes.

Solid traction in the AI PC market is also a major growth driver. In the fourth quarter, AI PC units grew 16% year over year. It is collaborating with original equipment manufacturers, such as HP and Microsoft, to expand into the AI PC domain. Along with the AI PC domain, Intel is also expanding into the rapidly growing Edge AI landscape.

INTC Plagued by Supply Constraints, Loss in Foundry Business

Despite strong demand from multiple end markets, Intel is failing to match customer demand. The company is getting into 2026 with depleted buffer inventory, which will limit its ability to match customer demand effectively, impeding revenue and overall growth prospects in the near term.

Intel Foundry business has reported an operating loss of $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter. Loss increased due to the early ramp of Intel 18A. Intel's 18A yield is still below management's internal targets. Loss in the foundry business remains a major undermining factor in improving profitability and cash flow.

The company's also heavily dependent on external funding and asset monetization. Monetization of Mobilieye, completion of our stake sale of Altera, government incentives, investment from Softbank and NVIDIA are supporting its capex spending. This high reliance on external support remains a concern.

INTC Affected by Weakness in CCG, Stiff Competition

Client Computing Group (CCG) revenues decreased to $8.19 billion from $8.77 billion, driven by a constrained supply despite solid data center demand. Despite growth in the AI PC business, the overall net sales were down 4% sequentially. Lower revenues, early 18A ramp, combined with unfavorable product mix, are putting pressure on gross margin. It is witnessing intensifying competition in the server, storage and networking markets.

The server segment has always generated strong margins, and Intel's powerful architecture has always been considered supreme. However, it lagged NVIDIA on the innovation front with the latter's H100 and Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) being runaway successes. In the AI PC domain, it is facing strong competition from Qualcomm. The company has been also facing stiff competition from AMD in the commercial PC market. Such factors are straining its growth prospects.

Tariff Related Uncertainties Remains a Concern

Intel generates a significant portion of its revenues from China. Tariff-related uncertainties amid high geopolitical tension between the United States and China remain a major concern. Moreover, the communist nation's purported move to replace U.S.-made chips with domestic alternatives significantly affected its revenue prospects. The recent directive to phase out foreign chips from key telecom networks by 2027 underscores Beijing's accelerating efforts to reduce reliance on Western technology amid escalating U.S.-China tensions.

Estimate Revision Trend of INTC

Earnings estimates for Intel for 2025 have moved down 15.25% to 50 cents over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has declined 14.04% to 98 cents. The negative estimate revision depicts bearish sentiments for the stock.

Key Valuation Metric for Intel

From a valuation standpoint, Intel appears to be relatively cheaper than the industry and below its mean. Going by the price/sales ratio, the company shares currently trade at 4.29 forward sales, lower than 17.78 for the industry.

End Note

Intel is taking various initiatives to establish a strong foothold in the expanding AI infrastructure market. However, despite strong AI traction, the company is facing stiff competition in each of the markets it serves. Downward estimate revision highlights dwindling investors' confidence. Uncertainty related to Intel 18A adoption remains a concern. Supply constraints will cap its growth to some extent, at least in the near term.

Despite growing investment in advanced chip development, regaining a competitive edge over rivals appears to be a challenging endeavor for Intel. Hence, investors should avoid investing in this stock. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

