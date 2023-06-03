Revolutionizing Bitcoin's Potential: How Ordinals Are Igniting New Use Cases and Driving Unprecedented Demand

Although Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has become the home for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and outranks all other blockchains in terms of sales, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has suddenly started to close what once seemed to be an insurmountable gap.

During the past 30 days, Ethereum has processed $396 million worth of NFT transactions, and Bitcoin is approaching half that figure. During the same period, Bitcoin surpassed Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) to become the second-most-popular blockchain for NFTs.

The reason for this surge is the result of a new piece of technology known as ordinals. Despite not being like NFTs in the traditional sense, which are minted via smart contract, ordinals add the ability for non-financial data such as a picture, audio, or video to be attached to individual satoshis, the smallest denomination of one whole Bitcoin. Although not technically NFTs, they fit the bill for the most part.

Bitcoin gets a boost

While the Bitcoin NFT market is still in its infancy, the amount of money some of these assets are fetching is nothing short of remarkable, especially when considering they didn't even exist a few months ago.

Some of the highest-valued ordinals have sold for more than 165 bitcoins, an astounding $4.5 million based on prices at the time. Most astonishingly, the top Bitcoin ordinal, known as ORDI, outpaced the renowned Ethereum-based Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs in both trading volume and sales, surging past $40 million to claim the top spot as the most valuable NFT collection on the market over the past 30 days.

ORDI isn't alone, though, other Bitcoin-based NFT collections have gained momentum as well. Over the same time span, a total of three Bitcoin collections have generated enough sales to enter the top 10 in the entire NFT market.

New use cases, new demand

The emergence of Bitcoin NFTs holds immense potential for the future price of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. Historically, Bitcoin has predominantly been sought after for its role as a store of value due to its finite supply, which has drawn comparisons to digital gold. However, the valuation of cryptocurrencies often correlates with the utility they provide, and Bitcoin's entrance into the NFT market signifies the expansion of its use cases beyond its previously established role.

The integration of Bitcoin into the NFT ecosystem enhances its utility and potential value as it taps into the growing demand for digital collectibles and unique digital experiences. But the introduction of Bitcoin NFTs is just the tip of the iceberg.

The same framework that is used for ordinals can also be applied to create tokens within Bitcoin's blockchain, similar to the infinite number of tokens that operate on Ethereum and are used for various applications. Referred to as BRC-20 tokens, these assets are the foundation of stablecoins, lending protocols, yield farming, and many other aspects related to decentralized finance that were historically limited to other blockchains.

As more diverse and practical use cases materialize for Bitcoin, its value proposition expands beyond its historical role as only a store of value. Investors are increasingly looking for cryptocurrencies that provide tangible utility and hold potential for growth. The advent of Bitcoin NFTs and BRC-20 tokens aligns with this demand, positioning Bitcoin as a valuable and multifaceted asset that can serve a variety of roles.

Even better, each new use case adds another layer of demand and competition for Bitcoin's finite supply of 21 million coins. Although still in its nascent stages, a paradigm shift is potentially underway, one which could alter Bitcoin's future for the better.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.