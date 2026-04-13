Revolution Reports Improved PFS And OS In Phase 3 Trial For Pancreatic Cancer Drug Daraxonrasib

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company, announced today positive topline data from the Phase 3 RASolute trial for Daraxonrasib, noting improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PCAD) who were administered the drug.

Daraxonrasib is an investigational, oral RAS (ON) multi-selective, non-covalent inhibitor that targets RAS mutations in PCAD tumors. The drug was granted an Orphan drug and Breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Phase 3 RASolute 302 clinical trial is an ongoing global, randomized, registrational study to establish the efficacy and safety of daraxonrasib. Patients of PDAC enrolled were administered up to 300 mg of daraxonrasib daily with an investigator's choice of cytotoxic chemotherapy. Primary endpoints of PFS and OS were found to be improved by statistically significant and clinically meaningful margins.

Additionally, daraxonrasib is being investigated in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), and colorectal cancers.

RVMD closed Friday at $96.43, up 0.22%. In the premarket, shares are trading at $129.64, up 34.44%.

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