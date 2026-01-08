BioTech
Revolution Medicines' Zoldonrasib Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status For KRAS G12D-mutated NSCLC

January 08, 2026 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12D-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have previously received anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

The designation is based on data from the monotherapy cohort of a Phase 1 study evaluating zoldonrasib in patients with advanced KRAS G12D solid tumors. Results demonstrated a robust clinical profile, showing encouraging antitumor activity along with acceptable safety and tolerability.

The company is assessing zoldonrasib both as a monotherapy and in combination therapies across multiple tumor types and lines of treatment.

Revolution Medicines shares were down more than 8% in pre-market trading after closing at $102.71, up 28.63%.

