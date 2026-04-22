Revolution Medicines Unveils Fresh Data For Daraxonrasib In Phase 1/2 Pancreatic Cancer Trials

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company, updated clinical data from two Phase 1/2 trials of its lead investigational candidate, Daraxonrasib, in patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), including a combination study and a monotherapy study.

According to the firm, findings from both trials support Daraxonrasib's continued evaluation in the first-line setting, demonstrating manageable safety and tolerability profiles along with early signs of durable antitumor activity across monotherapy and combination approaches.

Company Profile

Revolution Medicines develops therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, and its pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic RAS variants.

The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors include Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), Elironrasib (RMC-6291), Zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), and RMC-5127, all currently in clinical development.

Daraxonrasib

Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) is an oral, direct RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor in developement for a broad range of cancers driven by oncogenic RAS, including PDAC, NSCLC and colorectal cancer.

Daraxonrasib is being evaluated in four global Phase 3 clinical trials three in PDAC and one in non-small cell lung cancer.

Trial Details

RMC-GI-102 is a Phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter trial with multiple cohorts evaluating daraxonrasib-based combinations in patients with RAS mutant gastrointestinal tumors.

As of a December 1, 2025 data cutoff, 40 patients with previously untreated RAS mutant metastatic PDAC received Daraxonrasib 200 mg once daily in 28-day cycles plus gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP) given on a Day 1 and Day 15 schedule.

And RMC-6236-001 is a Phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter trial evaluating daraxonrasib monotherapy in patients with RAS mutant solid tumours.

As of a December 1, 2025 data cutoff, patients with previously untreated RAS mutant metastatic PDAC received daraxonrasib 300 mg daily in 21-day cycles.

Key Findings

RMC-GI-102 trial for Daraxonrasib plus Chemotherapy as First Line Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Daraxonrasib plus GnP showed encouraging preliminary antitumor activity in patients with previously untreated RAS mutant metastatic PDAC.

In patients who had at least 18 weeks of follow-up prior to the data cutoff , the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 58%, including one complete response. Median progression-free survival (PFS) and median overall survival (OS) were not mature at the data cutoff.

The Kaplan-Meier estimate for PFS at 6 months was 84% and for OS was 90%.

Daraxonrasib plus GnP had a manageable safety profile, and the safety profile observed for the combination regimen was consistent with the known safety findings of each respective agent, noted the firm.

Daraxonrasib Monotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Patients With Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Daraxonrasib demonstrated encouraging preliminary antitumor activity in patients with previously untreated RAS-mutant metastatic PDAC, with an ORR of 47%, including 1 complete response, and a disease control rate of 92%.

Median PFS and median OS data were not yet mature at the data cutoff.

The Kaplan-Meier estimate for PFS at 6 months was 71% and for OS was 83%.

According to the firm, the safety profile observed for Daraxonrasib was generally consistent with the reported safety findings for Daraxonrasib monotherapy in previously treated patients.

Data from the Daraxonrasib combination cohort will be presented in a late-breaking mini-symposium, and data from the monotherapy cohort will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 21, 2026.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal malignancies, characterized by its typically late-stage diagnosis, resistance to standard chemotherapy, and high mortality rate.

"The activity observed with Daraxonrasib in the first-line setting, as both single-agent and combination therapy, represents a promising signal in this difficult-to-treat population," said Alan Sandler, M.D., chief development officer of Revolution Medicines.

RVMD has traded between $34.00 and $155.70 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $148.90, up 1.83%.

In the overnight market, RVMD is up 0.11% at $149.07.

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