Revolution Medicines, Summit Therapeutics Enter Clinical Collaboration

June 30, 2025 — 09:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) and Summit Therapeutics, Inc. (SMMT) have entered into a clinical collaboration in multiple solid tumor settings to evaluate the safety and efficacy of each of Revolution Medicines clinical-stage RAS(ON) inhibitors, including the multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib, G12D-selective inhibitor zoldonrasib and G12C-selective inhibitor elironrasib, in combination with Summit Therapeutics ivonescimab, a PD-1 / VEGF bispecific antibody.

The clinical collaboration aims to evaluate these combinations across three priority tumor types including RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and colorectal cancer. Summit Therapeutics will supply ivonescimab for clinical research and Revolution Medicines will be the study sponsor. Each company will retain commercial rights to their respective compounds.

