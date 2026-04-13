Revolution Medicines Stock Rises 39% Over Positive Topline Data From Daraxonrasib Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) are climbing about 39 percent on Monday morning trading after the company announced positive topline data from the Phase 3 RASolute trial for Daraxonrasib in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The company's shares are currently trading at $134.58 on the Nasdaq, up 39.34 percent. The stock opened at $132.41 and has climbed as high as $135.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $34.00 to $135.00.

The drug demonstrated improved progression-free survival and overall survival in the patients by statistically significant and clinically meaningful margins.

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