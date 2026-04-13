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Revolution Medicines Stock Rises 39% Over Positive Topline Data From Daraxonrasib Study

April 13, 2026 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) are climbing about 39 percent on Monday morning trading after the company announced positive topline data from the Phase 3 RASolute trial for Daraxonrasib in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The company's shares are currently trading at $134.58 on the Nasdaq, up 39.34 percent. The stock opened at $132.41 and has climbed as high as $135.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $34.00 to $135.00.

The drug demonstrated improved progression-free survival and overall survival in the patients by statistically significant and clinically meaningful margins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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