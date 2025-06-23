Revolution Medicines Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Daraxonrasib

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company, announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to daraxonrasib, the company's RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, for previously treated metastatic PDAC in patients with KRAS G12 mutations.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is based on encouraging data from the Phase 1 RMC-6236-001 clinical trial evaluating daraxonrasib in patients with previously treated metastatic PDAC.

Revolution Medicines is currently enrolling patients in RASolute 302, a global Phase 3 registrational study of daraxonrasib in patients with previously treated metastatic PDAC.

The dual primary endpoints for the study are progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in the core patient population. Key secondary endpoints include PFS and OS in the expanded population of patients.

Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) is an oral, direct RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor with the potential to help address a wide range of cancers driven by oncogenic RAS mutations.

