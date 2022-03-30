Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.82, changing hands as high as $26.93 per share. Revolution Medicines Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVMD's low point in its 52 week range is $17.18 per share, with $48.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.