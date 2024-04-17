Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 41.65

The average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines (NasdaqGS:RVMD) has been revised to 41.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 39.61 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from the latest reported closing price of 36.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 9.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.50%, an increase of 40.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.60% to 164,816K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,882K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,572K shares, representing an increase of 28.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 35.74% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 6,737K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,325K shares, representing an increase of 50.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 107.88% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,450K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 6,297K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares, representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,981K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares, representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 44.47% over the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

