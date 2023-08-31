Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Price Target Increased by 11.20% to 35.02

The average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been revised to 35.02 / share. This is an increase of 11.20% from the prior estimate of 31.49 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.17% from the latest reported closing price of 33.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.36%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 118,504K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,290K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,425K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 16.32% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,199K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,352K shares, representing an increase of 25.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 6,256K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,019K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 158.51% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 4,840K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.