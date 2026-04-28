Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Price Target Increased by 29.89% to 177.75

The average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines (NasdaqGS:RVMD) has been revised to $177.75 / share. This is an increase of 29.89% from the prior estimate of $136.84 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $276.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from the latest reported closing price of $131.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an decrease of 257 owner(s) or 38.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.91%, an increase of 81.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.51% to 186,614K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 14,583K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,626K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 96.02% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,304K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,356K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 81.28% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,455K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,988K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,813K shares , representing a decrease of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 6,644K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,223K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 63.43% over the last quarter.

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