Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Price Target Increased by 24.66% to 115.71

The average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines (NasdaqGS:RVMD) has been revised to $115.71 / share. This is an increase of 24.66% from the prior estimate of $92.82 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.57% from the latest reported closing price of $95.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 10.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.52%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 213,182K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 14,626K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,326K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,356K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,591K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,813K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,260K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 83.43% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,455K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 7,601K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

