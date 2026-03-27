Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Down 8.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD). Shares have lost about 8.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Revolution Medicines due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Revolution Medicines, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Nil Sales

Revolution Medicines reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $1.86 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.56. The company had incurred a loss of $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio. It has yet to generate revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses amounted to $294.9 million, up nearly 57% year over year. This significant increase was primarily driven by higher costs associated with clinical studies and manufacturing for the company’s drug candidates.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $66.7 million, up more than 136% year over year. This upside was mainly due to increases in commercial preparation activities and employee-related expenses incurred during the quarter.

Full-Year 2025 Results

With no marketed products, Revolution Medicines did not record any revenues during the year.

The company posted a loss of $5.95 per share in 2025, wider than the $3.58 loss reported in the previous year.

2026 Guidance

The company issued fresh guidance for operating expenses. It expects the figure to be between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $180-$200 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.21% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Revolution Medicines has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Revolution Medicines has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Revolution Medicines is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Jazz reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.1%. EPS of $6.64 for the same period compares with $6.60 a year ago.

Jazz is expected to post earnings of $4.57 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +172%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +28%.

Jazz has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.