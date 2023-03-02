Markets
RVMD

Revolution Medicines Prices Public Offering Of 13.64 Mln Shares At $22.00/shr

March 02, 2023 — 09:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) said that it priced its underwritten public offering of 13.64 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition, Revolution Medicines has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.05 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Revolution Medicines, are expected to be $300.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on March 7, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.