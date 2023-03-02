Revolution Medicines Prices Public Offering Of 13.64 Mln Shares At $22.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) said that it priced its underwritten public offering of 13.64 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition, Revolution Medicines has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.05 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Revolution Medicines, are expected to be $300.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on March 7, 2023.

