News & Insights

Markets
RVMD

Revolution Medicines Prices 14.13 Mln Shares At $46/Shr, To Raise $750 Mln

December 03, 2024 — 11:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, announced late Tuesday that it has priced around 14.13 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $46.00 per share.

The company is also offering pre-funded warrants to purchase around 2.17 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $45.9999, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.

All of the shares and pre-funded warrants in the offering are to be sold by Revolution Medicines.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.45 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the offering would be around $750 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on December 5, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.