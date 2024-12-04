Revolution Medicines price target raised to $72 from $64 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to $72 from $64 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst believes the RMC-6236 Phase 1 data “risk-mitigate” the ongoing RASolute 302 trial and planned RASolve 301 trial. It is encouraged by the initial combination results.

