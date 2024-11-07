Revolution Medicines price target raised to $64 from $62 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to $64 from $62 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says several key clinical data disclosures are anticipated in the coming months.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RVMD:
- Revolution Medicines Reports Q3 2024 Results and Progress
- Revolution Medicines reports Q3 EPS (94c), consensus (89c)
- Revolution Medicines price target raised to $62 from $56 at H.C. Wainwright
- Revolution Medicines price target raised to $82 from $72 at Guggenheim
- Revolution Medicines price target raised to $60 from $55 at Oppenheimer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.