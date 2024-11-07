Revolution Medicines price target raised to $64 from $62 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to $64 from $62 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says several key clinical data disclosures are anticipated in the coming months.

