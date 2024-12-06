Revolution Medicines price target lowered to $62 from $68 at Needham

Needham lowered the firm’s price target on Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to $62 from $68 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model after the company closed its upsized public offering of $862.5M in common stock, though it also continues to see meaningful potential for Revolution Medicines’ RAS-ON platform, either by combining two RAS-ON drugs or by combining with other treatments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

