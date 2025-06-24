Markets
RVMD

Revolution Medicines Partners Royalty Pharma On $2 Bln Flexible Funding

June 24, 2025 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clinical oncology company Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Royalty Pharma on $2 billion in flexible funding to support Revolution Medicines' independent global development and commercialization strategy and operations.

Revolution Medicines retains full strategic and executional control of product development and commercialization for its portfolio of RAS(ON) inhibitors in the US and internationally.

This will enable the company to leverage its assets, capabilities and momentum toward establishing new global standards of care and creating value for shareholders.

The funding agreement provides for $2 billion in committed capital comprised of up to $1.25 billion in synthetic royalty monetization on sales of daraxonrasib, the company's RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, and up to $750 million in corporate debt.

The agreement provides significant flexibility to Revolution Medicines with $1.25 billion of the total funding reserved as optional to the company at its discretion, subject to the achievement of specific milestones.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.