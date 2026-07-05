Revolution Medicines Is Up Nearly 140% in 2026. Is the Hot Biotech Stock Still a Buy?

Key Points

Revolution Medicines has taken a new approach to the treatment of certain cancers.

The company’s lead product is approaching the regulatory review stage.

10 stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines ›

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) spent most of its history as a publicly traded company -- that's since 2020 -- trading for less than $50 a share. The company offers a new approach to oncology treatment, aiming for targets once thought to be "undruggable." In recent months, Revolution has clearly demonstrated the potential of its technology and is rapidly approaching the finish line. So, it's no surprise that investors have been taking notice.

In fact, they've taken so much notice that the stock price has soared nearly 140% this year. This is amid positive late-stage clinical trial results and optimism about potential revenue ahead. Considering the full picture and after its triple-digit gain, is this hot biotech stock still a buy? Let's find out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Making the "undruggable" protein "druggable"

We'll start off by taking a look at Revolution's technology and pipeline progress. The company focuses on treating cancers linked to the activity of RAS proteins. RAS proteins have generally been called "undruggable" because potential therapeutics can't bind to their surfaces. But Revolution, using its tri-complex inhibitor platform, has found a way, producing "druggable" sites -- the investigational therapeutics then go on to block cancer signaling.

Revolution is exploring its candidates in cancers in which RAS proteins play a key role, and the company recently reported solid results from a phase 3 trial of previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer. Daraxonrasib delivered a survival rate of 13.2 months versus a survival rate of 6.7 months for patients treated with the standard care of chemotherapy.

The company said these results are considered final, and it's submitting them to support a request for regulatory review. Revolution is also advancing another candidate, zoldonrasib, in phase 3 trials for the same indication.

Revolution has phase 3 trials ongoing for daraxonrasib in non-small cell lung cancer, and zoldonrasib as a combination therapy with standard of care is entering phase 3.

Results just ahead

And the biotech company is conducting earlier-stage trials in colorectal cancer and aims to share results of these combination studies -- with standard of care or investigational approaches -- this year.

Meanwhile, Revolution doesn't yet have products on the market, so it isn't generating revenue -- and due to this period of heavy investment in research and development, the company's loss in the recent quarter doubled from the year-earlier period to more than $453 million. The cash position at $1.9 billion and the $2.1 billion in net proceeds from financing should help support ongoing R&D.

The company clearly has developed an interesting approach to cancer treatment and has made significant progress in pancreatic cancer -- a key area where better treatments are needed. The fact that the company's lead candidate is approaching the finish line is positive, too, as that suggests a revenue stream may be right around the corner. So, if all goes smoothly, Revolution could be very close to becoming a commercial-stage biotech. This could reduce risk as a potential regulatory nod represents a vote of confidence for the technology that's used throughout the pipeline -- and would open the door to revenue and eventually profit.

And speaking of the financial picture, it's not worrisome to see the company's R&D costs climb right now -- this is a standard pattern across biotech companies in the clinical development stage.

Is the stock a buy?

Now, let's consider whether the stock is a buy. If you're a cautious investor, it's best to focus on biotech players that already have at least one product on the market and either are profitable or have made steps toward profitability. Biotech companies that aren't yet commercial-stage represent a certain amount of risk.

But, if you're a growth investor who can handle this risk, Revolution, even after its big gain, represents a compelling buy. This is because the company has shown the strength of its technology and may be very close to potential product approval. A regulatory nod and revenue growth to follow could result in significant gains, and Revolution's strong pipeline could lead to more strength down the road. All of this means that, over time, the stock may have plenty of room to run.

Should you buy stock in Revolution Medicines right now?

Before you buy stock in Revolution Medicines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Revolution Medicines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.