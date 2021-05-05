Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Revolution Medicines Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Revolution Medicines last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$441m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$103m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.3 years from December 2020. Notably, however, analysts think that Revolution Medicines will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Revolution Medicines Growing?

Notably, Revolution Medicines actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 122%, signifying heavy investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 14%, making us very wary indeed. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Revolution Medicines To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Revolution Medicines seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$2.4b, Revolution Medicines' US$103m in cash burn equates to about 4.2% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Revolution Medicines' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Revolution Medicines' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, Revolution Medicines has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

