Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) dips 6.7% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 34%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 21%. Because Revolution Medicines hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With the stock having lost 6.7% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Revolution Medicines didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Revolution Medicines' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 32%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 34% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Revolution Medicines will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Revolution Medicines shareholders are down 34% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 16% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Revolution Medicines you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

