Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$1.5b

By selling US$243k worth of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock at an average sell price of US$29.43 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$242m after the stock price dropped 14% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Revolution Medicines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Chairman, Mark Goldsmith, for US$51k worth of shares, at about US$34.13 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$19.98. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Revolution Medicines insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RVMD Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

I will like Revolution Medicines better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Revolution Medicines Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Revolution Medicines. Specifically, insiders ditched US$69k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.7% of Revolution Medicines shares, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revolution Medicines Tell Us?

Insiders sold Revolution Medicines shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Revolution Medicines (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course Revolution Medicines may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.