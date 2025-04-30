Revolution Medicines, Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Revolution Medicines will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, followed by a management webcast.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 7, 2025, after the market closes. Following the announcement, the senior management team will conduct a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial outcomes and provide corporate updates, with a replay available for two weeks. Revolution Medicines focuses on developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, featuring a pipeline that includes multiple RAS(ON) inhibitors currently in clinical development, such as daraxonrasib and elironrasib. They also anticipate advancing RMC-5127, a G12V-selective inhibitor, into clinical trials, alongside other mutant-selective inhibitors in their research and development pipeline.

Potential Positives

The upcoming webcast on May 7, 2025, provides shareholders and interested parties an opportunity to hear directly from senior management about the company’s financial results and corporate progress.

The development of RAS(ON) inhibitors positions Revolution Medicines uniquely in the oncology market, focusing on targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, which could address significant medical needs.

Revolution Medicines has a robust R&D pipeline, showcasing a commitment to innovation with multiple candidates currently in clinical development.

The anticipation of RMC-5127, a new G12V-selective inhibitor entering clinical development, indicates ongoing growth and potential advancements in the company’s therapeutic offerings.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results announcement is close to the end of the first quarter, which may indicate that the company's financial performance may not have met expectations, potentially raising concerns among investors.



The press release does not provide any information about the current status or success of the company's ongoing clinical trials, which could be seen as a lack of transparency regarding their R&D progress.



The absence of concrete updates on product advancements or regulatory progress may suggest stagnation in the company's pipeline, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Revolution Medicines report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Revolution Medicines will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

What time is the webcast for Revolution Medicines' financial results?

The webcast will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 7, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for Revolution Medicines' earnings call?

To access the webcast, visit https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations.

What are Revolution Medicines' main products in development?

Revolution Medicines is developing RAS(ON) inhibitors, including daraxonrasib, elironrasib, and zoldonrasib.

Where can I find more information about Revolution Medicines?

Visit www.revmed.com for more information and follow them on LinkedIn.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. ET that day (1:30 p.m. PT), members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and provide an update on corporate progress.





To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit:



https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations



. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.







About Revolution Medicines, Inc.







Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit



www.revmed.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:







media@revmed.com





investors@revmed.com



