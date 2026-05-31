Revolution Medicines' Daraxonrasib Redefines Survival In Pancreatic Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) unveiled pivotal Phase 3 results from its RASolute 302 trial of Daraxonrasib in previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, showing unprecedented survival gains compared to chemotherapy. The data were presented in a late-breaking plenary session at ASCO 2026 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is one of the deadliest cancers, often diagnosed late and resistant to standard therapies. For patients who progress after first-line treatment, second-line chemotherapy typically offers modest benefit. In this global, randomized trial of 500 patients, once-daily oral Daraxonrasib reduced the risk of death by 60% compared to chemotherapy, doubling median overall survival to 12.4 months versus 6.7 months. Progression-free survival also improved significantly, and objective response rates were more than three times higher than standard treatment.

Importantly, Daraxonrasib showed a manageable safety profile, with fewer treatment discontinuations and lower rates of severe side effects than chemotherapy. Patients reported delayed deterioration in pain, global health status and quality of life, underscoring the therapy's potential to improve both survival and daily living. Mark Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Revolution Medicines, commented: "these results significantly elevate the survival bar in one of the deadliest cancers" and "Firmly support Daraxonrasib as the new standard of care for previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer."

Daraxonrasib is the first in a new class of RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitors designed to target a broad spectrum of RAS variants. Revolution Medicines plans to submit these results to global regulators, including the FDA, under a priority review pathway.

We alerted our readers on May 29, 2026, when RVMD was trading at $154.63.

RVMD has traded between $34.00 and $158.13 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 29, 2026) at $157.48, up 1.84%. During overnight trading the stock is at $187.79, up 19.25%.

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