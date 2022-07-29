Revolution Medicines Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RVMD

In trading on Friday, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.01, changing hands as low as $22.24 per share. Revolution Medicines Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVMD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.08 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.63.

