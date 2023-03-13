Revolution Medicines Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RVMD

In trading on Monday, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.05, changing hands as high as $22.63 per share. Revolution Medicines Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVMD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.08 per share, with $31.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.59.

