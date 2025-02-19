Revolution Medicines to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Revolution Medicines will report Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, via webcast.

$RVMD Insider Trading Activity

$RVMD insiders have traded $RVMD stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THILO SCHROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 1,304,347 shares for an estimated $59,999,962 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK A GOLDSMITH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 133,429 shares for an estimated $6,888,359 .

. STEPHEN MICHAEL KELSEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 59,327 shares for an estimated $2,942,243 .

. MARGARET A HORN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,660 shares for an estimated $2,904,974 .

. JEFF CISLINI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,013 shares for an estimated $1,036,127 .

. JACK ANDERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,879 shares for an estimated $721,769 .

. SUSHIL PATEL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $270,714

BARBARA WEBER sold 5,200 shares for an estimated $249,716

$RVMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $RVMD stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. ET that day (1:30 p.m. PT), members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and full year and provide an update on corporate progress.





To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit:



https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations



. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.







About Revolution Medicines, Inc.







Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit





www.revmed.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





.







Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:







media@revmed.com





investors@revmed.com



