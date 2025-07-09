Revolution Medicines and Iambic Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Explore Novel Drug Candidates Using Advanced AI Models

Revolution Medicines collaborates with Iambic to utilize AI for drug discovery, receiving up to $25 million in payments.

Quiver AI Summary

Revolution Medicines and Iambic Therapeutics have announced a collaboration to leverage Iambic’s AI-driven drug discovery platform, particularly its NeuralPLexer model, to identify novel drug candidates for RAS-addicted cancers. As part of a multi-year agreement, Iambic will create custom versions of its model using data from Revolution Medicines, which will also have access to other AI models for drug optimization. Iambic stands to receive up to $25 million through upfront payments and performance-based milestones. This partnership aims to enhance drug discovery capabilities by integrating AI with Revolution Medicines' proprietary data, targeting complex oncology challenges. Both companies will maintain rights to certain exclusive targets, reflecting a commitment to innovation in drug development.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with Iambic Therapeutics allows Revolution Medicines to leverage advanced AI-driven drug discovery technology to enhance their drug development process.

The potential receipt of up to $25 million in payments and reimbursements provides financial support for ongoing research efforts.

Access to Iambic’s proprietary models, like NeuralPLexer and PropANE, may enable faster and more effective identification of novel drug candidates targeting complex oncology challenges.

Retention of rights to exclusive targets allows Revolution Medicines to maintain strategic control over its drug development pipeline while exploring innovative collaborations.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on Iambic for AI-driven drug discovery could raise concerns about Revolution Medicines' internal capabilities and innovation potential.

The substantial financial commitment of up to $25 million may divert resources and could raise questions about the company's financial stability and priorities.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties in drug development, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Revolution Medicines and Iambic Therapeutics?

The collaboration focuses on using Iambic’s AI models for discovering novel drug candidates targeting RAS-addicted cancers.

How much funding will Iambic receive from Revolution Medicines?

Iambic is set to receive up to $25 million in upfront and performance-based milestone payments.

What technology will Iambic use in this partnership?

Iambic will utilize its NeuralPLexer model and other AI technologies to predict protein-ligand structures.

What type of cancers does Revolution Medicines target?

Revolution Medicines develops therapies specifically for patients with RAS-addicted cancers.

When was Iambic Therapeutics founded?

Iambic Therapeutics was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RVMD Insider Trading Activity

$RVMD insiders have traded $RVMD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A GOLDSMITH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,234 shares for an estimated $995,800 .

. JEFF CISLINI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,695 shares for an estimated $383,908 .

. STEPHEN MICHAEL KELSEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,583 shares for an estimated $299,429 .

. MARGARET A HORN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,568 shares for an estimated $259,188 .

. JACK ANDERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,034 shares for an estimated $159,202 .

. LIN WEI (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,173 shares for an estimated $86,550

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RVMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $RVMD stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RVMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVMD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RVMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RVMD forecast page.

$RVMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVMD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RVMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $80.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $57.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $72.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $75.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Robert Driscoll from Wedbush set a target price of $67.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Benjamin Burnett from Stifel set a target price of $64.0 on 04/01/2025

Full Release







Custom-built model will be trained using Revolution Medicines’ proprietary data to discover novel drug candidates





Custom-built model will be trained using Revolution Medicines’ proprietary data to discover novel drug candidates





Iambic to receive up to $25 million through a combination of upfront and expected near-term performance-based milestone payments for services related to Revolution Medicines’ access to Iambic’s industry-leading NeuralPLexer model for protein structure prediction









REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, and Iambic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform, today announced a technology and research collaboration to pursue novel drug candidates using Iambic’s leading AI models.





In this multi-year agreement, Iambic will use structures and molecular libraries provided by Revolution Medicines to train bespoke versions of NeuralPLexer, Iambic’s industry-leading model for protein-ligand structure prediction. Revolution Medicines will also have access to Iambic’s PropANE model, a pre-trained graph neural network deployed across dozens of drug properties for lead selection and optimization.





“We are impressed with the Iambic team and the potential of their platform to enable the discovery of novel compounds on behalf of Revolution Medicines' portfolio,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines. “The capabilities of Iambic’s AI-driven discovery platform, partnered with our unique collection of proprietary data, present an opportunity to rapidly explore oncology targets known to be challenging to address through conventional drug discovery approaches.”





Iambic will build custom versions of NeuralPLexer and other technologies trained on Revolution Medicines' proprietary data to inform drug discovery against novel drug targets. Both companies will have access to the improved models, and each company retains rights to a limited number of exclusive targets as well as the ability to designate additional exclusive targets to pursue independently.





“We are thrilled to work with a visionary company like Revolution Medicines on what we believe is a novel biopharma collaboration,” said Tom Miller, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Iambic. "This collaboration enables us to expand the impact of our AI technologies as we endeavor to build industry-leading models and medicines. We have applied approaches that underly this collaboration internally and are excited to offer these approaches externally to great partners like Revolution Medicines."





Under the agreement, Iambic will receive up to $25 million through a combination of upfront and expected near-term performance-based milestone payments as well as ongoing research and development reimbursements.







About Iambic’s AI-Driven Discovery Platform







The Iambic AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as NeuralPLexer for best-in-class prediction of protein and protein-ligand structures. The integration of physics principles into the platform’s AI architectures improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture widely across the space of possible chemical structures. The platform enables identification of novel chemical modalities for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of defined product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and multiparameter optimization for highly differentiated development candidates. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated chemical synthesis and experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.







About Iambic Therapeutics







Founded in 2020 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Iambic is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with its unique AI-driven drug-discovery platform. Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters with strong track records of success in delivering clinically validated therapeutics. The Iambic platform has demonstrated delivery of high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to the clinical stage with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. The Iambic team is advancing an internal pipeline of clinical assets to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, and pipeline at



iambic.ai







Iambic Contact:







media@iambic.ai









About Revolution Medicines, Inc.







Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit



www.revmed.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.





Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:







media@revmed.com









investors@revmed.com









Revolution Medicines Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Revolution Medicines within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding the ability of the company to explore oncology targets and the pace of this exploration; and the aims and plans of the collaboration with Iambic Therapeutics. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ current stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, risks that the results of prior clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trials, clinical efficacy, or other future results, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, and the effects on the company’s business of the global events, such as international conflicts or global pandemics. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 7, 2025, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.