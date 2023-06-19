News & Insights

Revolution Beauty's largest shareholder to vote against CEO reappointment

June 19, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - Boohoo BOOH.L, which holds about 26.6% stake in embattled Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L, said on Monday it intended to vote against the reappointment of current chief Bob Holt.

Boohoo has also sought a general meeting of Revolution Beauty, at which it intends to appoint non-executive director of boohoo Alistair McGeorge as director and added that if appointed, McGeorge will serve as interim Executive Chairman of Revolution Beauty, which underwent an accounting probe late last year.

