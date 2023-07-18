News & Insights

REVB

Revolution Beauty's CEO, chair to resign as part of settlement deal with Boohoo

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 18, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on talks with Boohoo in paragraph 3

July 18 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Tuesday its CEO Bob Holt and Chairman Derek Zissman had agreed to step down from the British makeup company, as part of a settlement agreement with top shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L over board changes.

Holt, who was appointed CEO late last year, would stay on with the business as interim CEO till August, Revolution Beauty said in a statement.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo, which holds a more than 26% stake in Revolution Beauty had urged the company last month, to call for a general meeting to remove the CEO, CFO and chairman.

However, CFO Elizabeth Lake will remain with the company and Boohoo has also agreed to withdraw its request for a general meeting, Revolution added.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.