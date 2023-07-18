Revolution Beauty's CEO, chair to resign as part of settlement deal with Boohoo

Adds background on talks with Boohoo in paragraph 3

July 18 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Tuesday its CEO Bob Holt and Chairman Derek Zissman had agreed to step down from the British makeup company, as part of a settlement agreement with top shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L over board changes.

Holt, who was appointed CEO late last year, would stay on with the business as interim CEO till August, Revolution Beauty said in a statement.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo, which holds a more than 26% stake in Revolution Beauty had urged the company last month, to call for a general meeting to remove the CEO, CFO and chairman.

However, CFO Elizabeth Lake will remain with the company and Boohoo has also agreed to withdraw its request for a general meeting, Revolution added.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.