Revolution Beauty Sees UBS Stake Drop Below 5%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (GB:REVB) has released an update.
UBS Group AG’s investment in Revolution Beauty Group plc has decreased below the 5% threshold, making it exempt from reporting. This change reflects a strategic shift in UBS’s trading book holdings, impacting its voting rights in the company. Investors in the beauty sector might consider this development as it could influence market dynamics and shareholder decisions.
