Revolution Beauty says it could settle with shareholder Boohoo

July 10 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Monday a compromise position with Boohoo BOOH.L was close and could be reached in the coming days, after the beauty products retailer said it will hold a general meeting on Aug. 7.

UK-based Revolution Beauty's top shareholder Boohoo had in June urged the company to call for a general meeting to remove executives including CEO Bob Holt from the board.

