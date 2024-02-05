News & Insights

REVB

Revolution Beauty co-founder Minto to pay $3.6 mln as part of settlement

February 05, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Monday co-founder and former CEO Adam Minto will pay 2.9 million pounds ($3.66 million) as part of a settlement deal to resolve accounting issues that led to the delay of the group's 2022 results.

The British makeup company had earlier alleged that Minto breached fiduciary and other duties, and that the company was looking to recover "material sums" in related costs.

($1 = 0.7931 pounds)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

Reuters
