Revolution Beauty co-founder Minto to pay $3.6 mln as part of settlement

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Monday co-founder and former CEO Adam Minto will pay 2.9 million pounds ($3.66 million) as part of a settlement deal to resolve accounting issues that led to the delay of the group's 2022 results.

The British makeup company had earlier alleged that Minto breached fiduciary and other duties, and that the company was looking to recover "material sums" in related costs.

($1 = 0.7931 pounds)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.