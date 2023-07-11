Revolution Beauty CEO Holt to quit as part of Boohoo peace deal - Sky News

July 11 (Reuters) - UK-based Revolution Beauty's REVB.L Chief Executive Officer Bob Holt will quit the beauty products retailer as part of a settlement with top shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L over board changes, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Boohoo had in late June urged the company to call for a general meeting to remove executives including Holt, CFO Elizabeth Lake and Chairman Derek Zissman from the board, a day after they were all re-appointed.

It was unclear whether Holt would resign immediately or step down when a successor was appointed, the Sky News report said.

Both the companies declined to comment. Holt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes a day after Revolution Beauty said it could reach a settlement with online retailer Boohoo "in the coming days," ahead of a general meeting on August 7.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

