Revolution Beauty Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Revolution Beauty Group has announced that as of November 30, 2024, its total issued share capital comprises 319,227,737 ordinary shares, each with full voting rights. This figure serves as the benchmark for shareholders to assess their stakes in the company. The absence of shares held in treasury highlights the transparency of the company’s voting structure.

