Revolution Bars says strikes hit sales despite upbeat Christmas bookings

January 17, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Revolution Bars Group RBG.L on Tuesday forecast its annual core profit to be at the bottom-end of market expectations, after the city-centre pub chain said its busy Christmas sales were hit by train strikes.

Still, Chief Executive Officer Rob Pitcher said the company saw a fresh record for pre-booked party revenue during the festive period.

"However, the continued train strikes had a material impact on whether guests attended their office Christmas parties, how long they stayed," Pitcher said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.