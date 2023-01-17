Revolution Bars says strikes hit sales despite upbeat Christmas bookings

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Revolution Bars Group RBG.L on Tuesday forecast its annual core profit to be at the bottom-end of market expectations, after the city-centre pub chain said its busy Christmas sales were hit by train strikes.

Still, Chief Executive Officer Rob Pitcher said the company saw a fresh record for pre-booked party revenue during the festive period.

"However, the continued train strikes had a material impact on whether guests attended their office Christmas parties, how long they stayed," Pitcher said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

