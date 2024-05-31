Revolution Bars Ends Sale Process, Announces Restructuring

Revolution Bars (GB:RBG) has released an update.

Revolution Bars Group plc has ended its formal sale process without receiving any acquisition proposals for its entire share capital and is no longer in an offer period, thus exempt from related disclosure requirements. The company is proceeding with a restructuring plan to improve profitability and address financial challenges, including a potential £15.0 million loss before tax for the year, with stakeholders urged to support upcoming fundraising efforts to facilitate the plan.

