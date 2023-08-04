Revolut to stop crypto services for U.S. customers

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British fintech Revolut will stop allowing U.S. customers to access cryptocurrencies, the company said in a statement on Friday, citing the regulatory environment and crypto market uncertainty there.

"As a result of the evolving regulatory environment and the uncertainties around the crypto market in the U.S., we’ve taken the difficult decision, together with our U.S. banking partner, to suspend access to cryptocurrencies through Revolut in the U.S.," a Revolut spokesperson said via email.

From Sept. 2, U.S. customers will no longer be able to buy cryptocurrencies on Revolut. From Oct. 3, buying, selling and holding will be disabled altogether for U.S. customers.

Revolut said the move impacts less than 1% of Revolut's crypto customers globally.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Jason Neely)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.