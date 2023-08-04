News & Insights

Revolut to stop crypto services for U.S. customers

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

August 04, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Elizabeth Howcroft for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British fintech Revolut will stop allowing U.S. customers to access cryptocurrencies, the company said in a statement on Friday, citing the regulatory environment and crypto market uncertainty there.

"As a result of the evolving regulatory environment and the uncertainties around the crypto market in the U.S., we’ve taken the difficult decision, together with our U.S. banking partner, to suspend access to cryptocurrencies through Revolut in the U.S.," a Revolut spokesperson said via email.

From Sept. 2, U.S. customers will no longer be able to buy cryptocurrencies on Revolut. From Oct. 3, buying, selling and holding will be disabled altogether for U.S. customers.

Revolut said the move impacts less than 1% of Revolut's crypto customers globally.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Jason Neely)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.