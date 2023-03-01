Revolut auditor flags concern about $576 mln of revenue in long-delayed 2021 accounts

By Stefania Spezzati

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Revolut Ltd's auditor BDO LLP was not able to independently verify three-quarters of the 636 million pounds ($765 million total revenue reported by the fintech firm in its long-delayed 2021 accounts, Revolut's annual report showed.

The 2021 accounts were signed off this week after months of delays, following a revamp of Revolut's internal accounting systems and heavy regulatory scrutiny.

But BDO flagged concerns that it could not verify 477 million pounds of revenue, nor vouch for their "completeness or occurrence".

The company's "IT systems weren't designed in such a way that would allow for IT or business process controls to be effectively tested throughout the year," BDO added.

"Verification procedures are not able to provide sufficient appropriate assurance" over Revolut's main revenue generators which include subscriptions, cards delivery, foreign exchange and wealth, it added.

BDO warned that some information may be "materially misstated". A spokesperson for BDO declined to comment further.

A spokesperson for Revolut said the bank's overall revenue figure "was not in question" and BDO's concerns were "remedied in 2021".

Revolut made its first full-year profit in 2021 of 26 million pounds after a 2020 loss of 223 million pounds, as total revenue nearly tripled helped by a boom in cryptocurrency trading, a key part of the group's business.

Revenue jumped again by 33% last year to more than 850 million pounds on the back of payments, subscriptions and business accounts, said Chief Financial Officer Mikko Salovaara, despite a downturn in crypto, which made up around 5%-10% of total income.

The company replaced its internal accounting systems after the Financial Reporting Council, a UK body responsible for regulating auditors, said Revolut's audit for 2020 was "inadequate" and that "the risk of an undetected material misstatement was unacceptably high".

Salovaara declined to say whether the company was profitable in 2022. It expects to publish annual accounts by June, although it could take longer, retaining BDO for the audit.

SELF-SUSTAINED

Revolut was valued at around $33 billion in its last funding round in 2021, making it then Britain's most valuable start-up. Since its 2015 debut, it has raised about $1.7 billion from SoftBank and others.

Salovaara, who joined Revolut in 2021 from investment firm 3G Capital, said that the company does not plan to fundraise soon.

"We are self-sustained," he said. The firm will "eventually be a public listed business, but it’s not a priority".

Revolut applied for a UK banking licence two years ago.

"We are at the very final stage of the process," the CFO said adding that the relationships with the regulators have been "reasonable".

Revolut is likely to opt for an "authorisation with restriction", a person close to the matter told Reuters in January. This imposes certain limits on the business.

