Revolut App Adds 4 Cryptos to Buying, Selling Service

British fintech firm Revolut has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings by adding four new tokens – eos, omg network, tezos and 0x – for its European users due to popular demand.

Revolut, a London headquartered retail bank, announced Friday, four more cryptocurrencies will be made available this month – eos, omg network, tezos and 0x.

Revolut first added bitcoin to its platform back in July 2017, soon after ether and litecoin followed later that year.

In 2020 Revolut has been busy expanding its digital footprint and making cryptocurrencies more accessible to its users.

This summer the company announced it partnered with New York-based trust company Paxos and would allow customers in 49 U.S. states to buy, hold and sell bitcoin and ether on the digital bank’s crypto platform.

In September, Revolut launched its cryptocurrency services to Australian residents. The company allows Australian customers to buy and sell up to six different digital assets, including bitcoin, ether, litecoin, bitcoin cash and stellar.

See also: UK Fintech Firm Revolut Brings Bitcoin, Ether Trading to US Customers

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.