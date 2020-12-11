Cryptocurrencies

Revolut App Adds 4 Cryptos to Buying, Selling Service

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

British fintech firm Revolut has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings by adding four new tokens – eos, omg network, tezos and 0x – for its European users due to popular demand.

  • Revolut, a London headquartered retail bank, announced Friday, four more cryptocurrencies will be made available this month – eos, omg network, tezos and 0x.
  • Revolut first added bitcoin to its platform back in July 2017, soon after ether and litecoin followed later that year.
  • In 2020 Revolut has been busy expanding its digital footprint and making cryptocurrencies more accessible to its users.
  • This summer the company announced it partnered with New York-based trust company Paxos and would allow customers in 49 U.S. states to buy, hold and sell bitcoin and ether on the digital bank’s crypto platform. 
  • In September, Revolut launched its cryptocurrency services to Australian residents. The company allows Australian customers to buy and sell up to six different digital assets, including bitcoin, ether, litecoin, bitcoin cash and stellar.

See also: UK Fintech Firm Revolut Brings Bitcoin, Ether Trading to US Customers

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    Dec 1, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular