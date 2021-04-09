Revolut Adds 11 Cryptocurrencies to Its Trading Offerings
British digital banking service Revolut has added another 11 cryptocurrencies for customers in the UK and EU to trade.
- According to a blog post published Thursday, they are cardano (ADA), uniswap (UNI), synthetix (SNX), yearn.finance (YFI), UMA, bancor (BNT), filecoin (FIL), loopring (LRC), Numeraire (NMR), the graph (GRT), and orchid (OXT).
- This follows offering support for four new tokens including eos and tezos (XTZ) in December 2020.
- Revolut began offering crypto trading services in July 2017, starting with bitcoin before adding ethereum and litecoin later that year.
- The blog post said crypto funds are held in cold storage “with some of the best custodians in the crypto game.”
- Revolut has over 15 million customers worldwide, last year expanding its crypto offering to Australia and 49 states in the U.S.
- The firm holds an EU banking license and has this year applied for licenses in the U.K. and the U.S.
