Revolut Adds 11 Cryptocurrencies to Its Trading Offerings

British digital banking service Revolut has added another 11 cryptocurrencies for customers in the UK and EU to trade.

According to a blog post published Thursday, they are cardano (ADA), uniswap (UNI), synthetix (SNX), yearn.finance (YFI), UMA, bancor (BNT), filecoin (FIL), loopring (LRC), Numeraire (NMR), the graph (GRT), and orchid (OXT).

This follows offering support for four new tokens including eos and tezos (XTZ) in December 2020.

Revolut began offering crypto trading services in July 2017, starting with bitcoin before adding ethereum and litecoin later that year.

The blog post said crypto funds are held in cold storage “with some of the best custodians in the crypto game.”

Revolut has over 15 million customers worldwide, last year expanding its crypto offering to Australia and 49 states in the U.S.

The firm holds an EU banking license and has this year applied for licenses in the U.K. and the U.S.

See also: NYDIG Taps Fintech Firm Moven to Bring Bitcoin to Your Bank

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.