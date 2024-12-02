REVO S.p.A. Expands Share Ownership

REVO S.p.A. (IT:REVO) has released an update.

REVO Insurance S.p.A. has reported transactions involving the purchase of 968 own shares, bringing its total ownership to approximately 4.057% of its share capital. The company, known for its innovative approach in non-life insurance, continues to leverage technology in its operations, underscoring its commitment to ESG principles.

