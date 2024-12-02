REVO S.p.A. Expands Share Ownership

REVO S.p.A. (IT:REVO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
REVO Insurance S.p.A. has reported transactions involving the purchase of 968 own shares, bringing its total ownership to approximately 4.057% of its share capital. The company, known for its innovative approach in non-life insurance, continues to leverage technology in its operations, underscoring its commitment to ESG principles.
For further insights into IT:REVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.