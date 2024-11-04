REVO Insurance Strengthens Share Portfolio with Recent Buyback

REVO S.p.A. (IT:REVO) has released an update.

REVO Insurance S.p.A., an Italian insurance company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan market, has conducted operations on its own shares from October 28 to November 1, 2024, acquiring a total of 8,720 shares. The company, known for its focus on specialty and parametric risks in the non-life insurance sector, now holds approximately 4.009% of its own share capital. REVO continues to leverage technological advancements, including blockchain, to enhance its underwriting and claims management processes.

For further insights into IT:REVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.