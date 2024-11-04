News & Insights

REVO Insurance Strengthens Share Portfolio with Recent Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 04:19 am EST

REVO S.p.A. (IT:REVO) has released an update.

REVO Insurance S.p.A., an Italian insurance company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan market, has conducted operations on its own shares from October 28 to November 1, 2024, acquiring a total of 8,720 shares. The company, known for its focus on specialty and parametric risks in the non-life insurance sector, now holds approximately 4.009% of its own share capital. REVO continues to leverage technological advancements, including blockchain, to enhance its underwriting and claims management processes.

