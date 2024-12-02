REVO Insurance Boosts Shareholding with Recent Acquisition

REVO S.p.A. (IT:REVO) has released an update.

REVO Insurance S.p.A. has announced recent transactions involving the purchase of its own shares, as per the mandate granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in April. The company acquired 968 shares, bringing its total holding to approximately 4.057% of its share capital. REVO continues to position itself as a leader in the non-life insurance sector, focusing on technological innovation and the SME market.

