Revlon Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - Revlon, Inc. (REV) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since July 29. On Monday, the company reportedly got court approval for a $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan.

The loan will help the cosmetic company to have access to cash to continue its operations in the bankruptcy period.

Currently, shares are at $8.49, up 7.72 percent from the previous close of $8.49 on a volume of 27,143,920.

