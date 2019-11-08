Revlon (REV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.74, changing hands as low as $21.14 per share. Revlon Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REV's low point in its 52 week range is $13.58 per share, with $29.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.07.

