Revlon reminds sellers of the bad times

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boards can often become overconfident when it looks like their prospects are only going to get better. But tides almost always turn. Revlon is a great example. The 90-year-old company filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday after the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated a shift to online sales. It’s a reminder to corporate leaders that they must maximize value when they can.

The cosmetics maker’s famous backer Ron Perelman, who owns more than 80% of the business through his holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes, took control in the 1980s after a hostile takeover. Revlon’s board wanted a friendlier suitor https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/revlon-may-take-shareholder-rights-full-circle, but a Delaware court ruled that it was at the mercy of shareholders. In an all-cash, change-of-control transaction, boards must run a process designed to maximize shareholder value.

These days, corporate directors are still sometimes inclined to bunk up with the suitor who makes them most comfortable. And tumbling markets may tempt them to excuse hastily constructed deals. But shareholders can’t be assured they’re getting the best price unless the company has run a process. And Revlon’s bankruptcy is a reminder that good times won’t last forever. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

BoE chooses rate wisdom over inflation paranoia

Bank WhatsApp crackdown is dilemma for dealmakers

Antitrust cops’ quixotic PE warning

Go-Ahead investors can afford to wait for next bus

Fertilizer woes plant seeds of doubt beyond food

Credit Suisse’s investment-bank drag will persist

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.