Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. on Monday reached a restructuring agreement which would turn over the company's equity to its lenders and give the company a path to exiting bankruptcy in April 2023.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.